

IRMA NEAL MILLER, 99, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed on June 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by husbands Carlton Neal and Kenneth Miller; parents, Etta May and Charles Miller Wheeler; brothers, Clay, Raymond, Don, Harry and Hassel; sisters, Erycel Campbell, and Amanda Young Draper. Survived by daughters, Diane (Jim)Trout, and Carla (Dan) Sheets; grandchildren, Marlo, Barry (Jamie) and Patty (Josh), Matt (Melissa) Powers, Amanda (Brad) Davis; great grandchildren, Matt Lynn, Susie and James Lynn, Charlie Humphries, Wyatt Powers, Reed and River Davis; nephew, Gene Young (Charlotte) son, Mark Young (Priscilla) and children; and niece, Margaret Lewis (Wayne) and sons.

Irma was a member of The First Baptist Church of Hurricane, W.Va., and a member of the Harmony Sunday School Class and mission circle where she used her talent to make clothes for the needy children in Foster Children system. Making various items for nursing homes etc., and member of the VIP group. Retired from the Putnam County School as secretary at Hurricane High School. Past member of the Hurricane Women's Club, and the Eastern Star.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 6, at Allen Funeral HOme, in Hurricane, with service to follow at 2 p.m.

Burial service to follow at White Chapel Memorial Park, Barboursville, W.Va.

