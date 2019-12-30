|
|
Beloved husband, Dad, Papaw and friend, ISAAC "DANIEL" ANDERSON SR., went home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 85.
Known to all as a hard worker, he always found things to work on or fix, whether it was in his wood working shop or out in his yard of over 53 years.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Carol Hay Anderson; his children, Denise Anderson Mannion of Lake Norman, N.C., Danny Anderson of Massillon, Ohio, Vicki Anderson Gregg (John) of Kent, Ohio, and Danya Lynn Canterbury (Ronnie) of Sissonville, W.Va. Papaw to Jason, Jesica, Christopher, Courtney, Lindsay, Landyn and Audrey. Great - Grandfather to Kane and Liam. Step Father to Mike Hay, Susie Hay Jones and Joe Hay and step-grandfather to 15 grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Sue Anderson; his parents, Rev. Warren and Irene Anderson; and son, Kenneth "Dale" Wylie.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at North Hills Baptist Church, Pocatalico, W.Va., followed by a Memorial Service held at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at CAMC Memorial CPICU for their tremendous care and compassion and the comfort provided at the Hubbard House of Charleston, W.Va.
Donations can be made to HospiceCare, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
"Dan," "Dad," "Dadems," "Papaw," "Papa" - will be missed dearly!
Condolences may be forwarded to http://www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, W.Va., is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019