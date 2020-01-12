|
IVAN JACKSON "JACK" COYNER, 78, of Hurricane, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020, with his family by his side.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Holly Jackson Coyner and Agnes Crosen Coyner.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Katy Carpenter Coyner; his three sons, Todd (Marie) of Hurricane, Scott (Joyce) of Lesage and Chris (Felisha) of Hurricane; his two grandchildren, whom he was so proud of, Christopher and Morgan Coyner; and his great - granddaughter, Aubrey.
After graduating from Hurricane High School in 1959, Jack earned his Bachelor's degree at Morris Harvey College, and his Master's degree from Marshall University.
Jack briefly taught in Ohio before returning to Putnam County Schools, where he spent the next 37 years as a teacher, coach, Vice - Principal, Assistant Superintendent of the Putnam County Board of Education and served as a board member on the board of education for twelve years.
Jack loved to fish, golf and spend quality time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Putnam County Animal Shelter.
At Jack's request, there will not be a service.
You may share memories of Jack by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Coyner family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020