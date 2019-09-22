|
J. David Rathbone
J. DAVID RATHBONE, 87 years old, died the evening of September 18th, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Vera Rathbone; by his mother and father, John and Evelyn Rathbone; and by his brother, James Rathbone.
Vera and David had five children: John and Heather Rathbone of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Lynn Holland of Columbus, Ohio, Robert and Sarah Rathbone of San Antonio, Texas, Tomma and Art Bishop of Wellington, Ohio, and Todd and Tammy Johnson of Sterling, Ohio. The Rathbones had 10 grandchildren: Keith, Andrew, Ben, Chris, Ashley, Brittany, Katie, Terra, Shiloh and Trenton; and one great granddaughter, Margot Rathbone.
David was the long time Superintendent of Wooster Schools, having served in that position for 17 years; he had also served in the Ashtabula City Schools and the Southwestern City Schools (Columbus, Ohio) prior to going to Wooster. He was a graduate of Alderson-Broaddus University, Marshall University, Ohio State University and had further graduate studies at Case Western Reserve, University of Charleston, Kent State University and West Virginia University.
During his career, he was chairman of the Ashtabula area United Fund, chairman of the Wooster Cancer Drive, member and officer of the Wooster Rotary Club, officer of the Wooster Y.M.C.A. Board of Directors and Board member of the Rubbermaid Academic Scholarship committee. Prior to becoming Superintendent of Schools, David had been a teacher in both Elementary and High school and served as a principal in both Elementary and High School, he also taught at Kent State University and was a staff member for the State of Ohio Boards of Education.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019