Dr. JACK CHAMBERS lived his life focused on family, followed by his dedication to the field of medicine and then West Virginia's opportunities and challenges. His first priority in everything he did was to make a difference. Second, living life to its fullest, and third, giving back. Core to his values was the importance of education, as he viewed it as the great equalizer. A large part of his time and giving was centered around West Virginia University where he graduated at the age of 19. He then went to med school and did residency at Case Western Reserve where he married a fellow doctor from Ravenswood, West Virginia, June Richie Chambers. When you would ask Jack what was important to him, it was always family first, closely followed with making a difference. Over the course of his medical career, he delivered over 6,000 babies, which are now spread around the world. In order to improve the healthcare system in the region, he played a very influential role in consolidating over 10 hospitals in the central part of the state, into just one in the Charleston area where the focus could be on providing superior healthcare services for the state. Key to that consolidation was also influencing the WVU Medical School to establish an important residency program in Charleston.
Jack was unusual in that he had many passions in life outside of the medical profession and was also very successful in business. As the interstate systems were built in the state, almost 60 years ago, he focused with his partners on a heavy equipment dealership in Charleston. He then moved to developing motels at key intersections of the interstate system throughout a multi-state area. This was followed by building two major residential subdivisions. During these business ventures, a key driver was never to lose money for any of his partners, a goal he achieved again and again. Jack believed strongly that the most successful people had an obligation to give back, such as delivering many babies free of charge during his career, giving time, energy and financial resources to WVU which he believed would hold the keys to West Virginia's future. In Charleston, he generously supported the Clay Center and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.
Jack served his country in the armed forces and the National Guard, finishing with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He always encouraged his family, leading by example, to live life to its fullest. He was a pilot for over 40 years, stopping only in his mid-70s. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed spending great times with his friends and his children. Jack took his grandchildren on multiple fishing trips all over the nation. Although he had many challenges, especially in the past, he never once complained or looked back to the past. When asked how he was doing, his answer was always "great" and then launch into a discussion about the future. Perhaps his greatest skill was his ability to visualize what was possible, playing out the chess game before he made his first move. Jack was a very successful bridge and poker player, as he always played the game to each of its possible conclusions. He then would inspire others to commit together to the dream, often doing what many people would consider extremely difficult or almost impossible. Jack was an avid farmer and enjoyed watching things grow. He enjoyed teaching, often informally, helping others achieve their goals and dreams or overcoming their challenges. This was true in the medical, business and personal side of his life.
Jack and June Chambers had three children, John Chambers, Cindy Park, and Patty Anido. He had nine grandchildren, all of them making him proud by earning their college degree, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was truly the patriarch of the Chambers family and will be missed by everyone who knew him
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Edgewood Summit, Charleston, on Sunday October 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019