JACK DAVID ANDERSON, of Elkview, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019 at home.
He was a devout Christian, member and founder of Pinch Ridge Memorial Church. Jack was a lifelong resident of Elkview, 1958 graduate of Elkview High School and retired as a truck driver for Consolidated Freight and twenty three years with Smiths Transfer.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Lillian Tuttle Anderson, sons; David (Kristina) Anderson of Elkview, Vernie (Shelia) Anderson of Elkview, Timothy Anderson of Charleston, and Andrew Anderson (Teresa Morris) of Elkview, he is survived by daughters; Juanita Dolan of Elkview, and Jennifer (Jeff) Blankenship of Elkview, Jack is also survived by his brother, Joseph Anderson and sister; Bethel Starr, grandchildren; Mark Erik Dolan, Andrea Dolan, Amanda Anderson (Brandon) Koontz, Laci Blankenship, Silas Anderson, Gabrielle Anderson, and Brandi (Steven Thomas) Tolley, Levi (Morgan) Ferbee great-grandchildren; Karter Koontz, Kaylee Thomas, and Hannah Thomas.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elvin and Winnie Anderson, brothers; Frank, Glen, Leslie Howard, Lawrence, Elvin Lee, Fred, Reese, and Carl, sisters; Betty Livingston, and Mary Mitchell, along with son in law Mark Dolan.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Doug McClung officiating. Burial will follow at Hawkins-Anderson Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent to the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019