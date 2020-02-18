|
|
JACK E. JOHNSTON, 84, of Nitro, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after a short illness.
Jack was born on January 6, 1936, he lived in the Nitro area for most of his life. He served in the United States Army and as a police officer for the cities of Nitro and St. Albans. After retiring from the police force, he worked as a manager for Pizza Hut for 25 years, and later worked as a transport driver for Joe Holland Chevrolet.
Jack belonged to the Loyal Order of the Moose for over 30 years, serving as an officer of Lodge 565 in Nitro.
He was predeceased by his wife, Yvonne "Bonnie" Johnston, his brother and sister, Dana "Shorty" Johnston and Norma Johnston, and his parents, Henry and Mary Frances Johnston.
He is survived by his children, Jacklyn Jo Robinson (Rob) of Wellsburg, Dawnetti Johnston, Tammy Owen (Ky) of Charleston, and Tom Johnson of Nitro, his grandchildren Aaron Owen of Sanford, Florida, Haley Cabrina Arthur of Charleston, Jaxon Bartram of Pliny, Justin Hannigan of Charleston whom he considered to be a grandson, Sara Michelle (Robinson) Lutz of Wheeling, Leah Robinson of Wellsburg, Kaitlyn (Robinson) Johnson of Murraysville, and his great-grandchildren Jessamen Roz Harshh, Kaleb Christopher Shreve, Alexandria Espn Lutz, and Trace Michael Johnson.
The family thanks the staff at Valley Center and CAMC NICU for their care.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at the Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens in Red House. Friends may call at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens one hour prior to the service.
Jack was an avid supporter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foudnation, often volunteering to help at the annual Walk for a Cure. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to JDRF at 3501 MacCorkle Ave SE #111, Charleston, WV 25304.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Johnston family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020