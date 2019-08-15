Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Jack Oxley
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cunningham Memorial Park
Jack L. Oxley


1930 - 2019
Jack L. Oxley Obituary

JACK L. OXLEY, 89, of Nitro, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Jack was born on January 11, 1930, in Olcott, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Theresa M. Oxley, and other immediate family members.
Jack was a truck driver his entire working life. Before retiring, he started a company in which he drove his own truck independently. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering in his garage, and spending time with his family.
A private family service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at Cunningham Memorial Park. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to "Christ's Kitchen", P.O. Box 248, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Cooke Funeral Home is assisting the Oxley family, and you may express online condolences at www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
