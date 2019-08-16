|
|
JACK L. OXLEY, 89, of Nitro, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
At age 17, Jack lied about his age in order to work for Keystone Motor Lines driving a truck around the city. He then was hired by Bell Lines, Inc., driving an 18-wheeler, mostly with a Pittsburgh run. When Bell Lines was bought out by Smith Transfer, he then drove for them. He retired with over 40 years of over-the-road driving. His handle was "Big Ox." He was a member of the Teamsters Union and was proud of his distinction. He won many awards for his over-the-road driving. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodists Church in Nitro where he served on the Board.
Surviving are daughter Vicki (Oxley) Saunders of Charleston, grandsons Fredrick Keith and wife Mary Ann of Pinch, and Michael Lee and wife Stacey, great - grandchildren Nathaniel and Kirsten Williams, and Fredrick Michael of Clayton N.C.; son Lanny Oxley and wife Connie of Charleston, granddaughters Allison Marie of Charleston, great - grandsons Peyton and Grant, granddaughter Emily Boyd of Dunbar, great-grandson Gavin, great - granddaughter Izzy; and daughter Gina Miller Oxley of Clayton, N.C., grandsons Matthew Thomas Miller and wife Sarah of Durham N.C., great - granddaughter Mercer, grandson Clayton Thomas Miller.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019