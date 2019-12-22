|
|
JACK L. PATTON, 91, passed away on December 19, 2019, in Mineral Wells.
Jack was born November 1, 1928, in Charleston, the second child and eldest son of the late Ora and Elsie Patton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis Faye Patton; son, Dale Patton; grandson, Stephen Patton; sister, Rachel "Pete" Cottrill; brother, Ora "Bud" Patton Jr.; parents-in-law, Walter and Alma Belcher; brothers-in-law, Marcellus "Bob" Cottrill, Ralph, Ople, Clyde, Mayford and Herbert Belcher; and sister-in-law, Lorena Barnhouse.
Jack graduated from DuPont High School in 1947, then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, years 1948-1952 (Damage Control aboard the U.S.S. Beatty). Following his honorable discharge, he attended Morris Harvey College. After a brief stint with the DuPont corporation, he accepted a position in 1957 at Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corp., Ravenswood Works (now Constellium) in the instrument dept., where he made himself indispensable as a troubleshooter. He retired in 1993. Jack loved deer hunting, tinkering, working on old cars, listening to music, and utilizing his considerate handyman skills to help out family and friends, never once accepting payment. He was a proud member of United SteelworkersLocal 5668, VFW Jackson Co. Post 6669, and a 60-year Master Mason with Ashton Lodge No. 12, all in his beloved hometown of Ravenswood. Those who knew and loved Jack will remember him as a warm, kind and honest man who served his country and his fellow human beings with honor and dignity, a great American and a humble generous man of God who firmly believed in equal rights for all.
Jack is survived by his loving sons, Michael L. Patton and wife Carla, and Gregory A. Patton and fiancee Kathy McKown; grandchildren, Stephanie, Carla, Katy, Eric, Baylee, and Daneah; sisters-in-law, Maxine "Pal" Patton, Freda Hutton and Joan Ratliff; and several great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Monday, December 23, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Skeens, officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Masonic rites by Ashton Lodge 12.
In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that donations be made to , of which he himself was a longtime contributor.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019