JACK L. PENNINGTON, 79, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord November 12, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was retired from Honeywell, was a U.S. Army Veteran having proudly served during the Korean Conflict, was a member of Rock Branch Independent Church, and a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.
Preceding him in death was his loving wife, Janet, and brother, Jeffrey Pennington.
Survivors include his son, Tim Pennington and wife Brenda of Cross Lanes; daughters, Cheryl Garnes of Dunbar, and Tammy Conley and husband Jeff of South Carolina; sister, Judy Pennington of Dunbar; grandchildren, Erika Nosker and husband Perry of Xenia, Ohio, Ben Conley of Traverse City, Michigan, Jordan Pennington and wife Natasha of Colorado; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Rock Branch Independent Church, with Pastors Delbert Hawley and Brad Joseph officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Donel C. Kinnard State Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Pennington Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019