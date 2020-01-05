|
|
JACK L. TURNER, 83, of Dunbar, passed away on January 1, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare Center of Dunbar.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jack attended Dunbar Mountain Mission Church. He was a Christian and loved singing the old gospel hymns. He enjoyed camping, working in the yard, taking care of his Koi pond and doing wood working.
Jack is survived by his wife, Shirley Schultz Turner; children, Rhonda Tobin (Fabian) of NC, Nicole King (Jeff) of St. Albans, Georgianne Bryant of TX, and Michael Stone (Susan Ward) of Charleston; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Turner would like to thank the staff of the Dunbar Center for their care of Jack, especially, Lisa Ikner, Kianna Cottrell and Jesse Jackson. She will also miss seeing Trish Morris, who never failed to ask how she was doing.
Friends may visit from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Following the visitation, a procession will leave from Keller Funeral Home for a graveside service in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, with Pastor David Bailey officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020