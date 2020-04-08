|
JACK LEE MILLER, age 93, of Fairmont, formerly of Hillsboro and Cross Lanes, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.
Jack was retired from the Union Carbide, Institute Plant, after 31 years. He was a member of Fleming Presbyterian Church in Fairmont. He was a member of Masonic Lodge ACACIA #159 in Fairmont and Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, having entered the Navy in 1942. Over the years, he served in different branches of the Reserves until his retirement from the Air National Guard in 1985. His hobbies were woodwork and gardening and he made and gave away 100s of toaster tongs.
He was born November 28, 1926, in Brownsville, Pa., the son of the late Winters and Retta GladweIl Miller.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Marilyn Miller, Virginia Smiley, Anita Mallow, and brother, Bill Miller, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, of 69 years, Betty Lewis Miller; nephews, Robert Miller of Montana, Alfred Harper of Prescott, AZ, Henry Lee Harper of Kel1ar, TX, Dr. John Mallow of Marlinton; nieces, Mary Harper of Ohio, Susie Brown of Summersville, Ann Mallow of Barboursville; six great-nephews and three great-nieces.
Arrarrgements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlinton, WV. Private graveside service will be at Oak Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or , 501 St. Jude P1ace, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020