COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
North Charleston Baptist Church
1009 Woodward Drive
Charleston, WV
Jack Lee Truman Obituary

JACK LEE TRUMAN, age 90, of Charleston, departed this life for his heavenly home, the morning of January 22, 2020.
He held a strong devotion to God, his loving and dedicated wife Ruth Truman, daughters Beverly Truman, Sharon (Truman) Roberts and husband Bill Roberts, grandson David Roberts and wife Lisa Roberts, a large extended family that he dearly loved, and many friends.
Jack faithfully served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Charleston Area Medical Center in 1994. He had a passion for the outdoors and deep love for the mountains of West Virginia. Friends and family will always remember Jack's sense of humor, stories, heartfelt advice, dedication to family, his hearty laugh, and great love for his wife of 68 years, Ruth.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Drive, Charleston, WV 25387. Pastor Dave Carney will be officiating.
The family wishes in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to North Charleston Baptist Church to support its ministry.
The Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is handling arrangements. You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020
