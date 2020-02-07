|
JACK MEADOWS "BING" MATHENY, 93, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 3, 2020, at Palatka, Fla., after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Burgie Russell Matheny and Alice Beatrice Myers Matheny. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Madge Bowen Matheny; siblings, Russell Matheny, Rex Matheny, Ruth Kennedy, John Richard Matheny, Donald Matheny, Gordon Matheny and James Matheny; and great - grandchild, Vylah Matheny.
Bing served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II at the same time his brother, Don, served in the Pacific Theater and his brothers, Gordon and Jim, served in the European Theater of Operations.
Bing worked for Appalachian Power Company for 17 years and as an auditor for the Department of Employment Security for the State of West Virginia for 25 years.
He was also a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Clendenin.
He is survived by son, Dr. Jack Meadows Matheny II and his wife, Jill, of Palatka, Fla., and daughter, Keith Ann Smith and her husband, Craig, of Clendenin; grandchildren, Sean Matheny, Samuel Smith (Stacie), Adam Matheny, Benjamin Smith and Brent Matheny; great - grandchildren, Ember Matheny, Eily Matheny, Arden Matheny and Livy Matheny; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin, W.Va.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church in Clendenin, with Pastor Shawn Davis officiating. Burial will be in Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020