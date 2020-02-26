Home

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, JACK MOORE GAY, passed away unexpectedly at the place he loved most, the family farm, with the person he loved the most by his side. At nearly 83, he still had his Cradle Roll certificate from Marlinton Presbyterian Church, where, at some time to be announced, a celebration of his life will take place. If you wish to make a gift in Jack's memory, a donation to the 4-H Clubs of Pocahontas County would be very much appreciated to help send some child to camp.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020
