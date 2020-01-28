Home

Jack Porterfield Bostic

Jack Porterfield Bostic Obituary
JACK PORTERFIELD BOSTIC, 84, of St. Albans, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Celebration of Jack's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 31 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 until 8 at the church of Thursday.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020
