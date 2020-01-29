|
|
JACK PORTERFIELD BOSTIC, 84, of St. Albans, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
He was born April 16, 1935, in Union, the son of William and Winnie Porterfield Bostic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Bostic, brothers, Pete, Paul, George and Ronnie Bostic.
He was an active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, St. Albans. He was employed by Autec Fiber in Nitro, and then Mining Progress in Charleston and Kanawha County Schools. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and loved farming, hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Lynn), of St. Albans, Jerry (Rebecca), of Scott Depot, grandchildren, Jarrod, Sarah, John, and William Bostic, brother, Bobby (Judy), of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Celebration of Jack's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020