JACKIE ALLEN CALDWELL, 64, of Charleston, died November 19, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a former employee of CAMC General Hospital Dietary Department and was a former chef at the Charleston House Holiday Inn.
He was preceded in death by parents: Darrell E. and Anna Marie Crouch Caldwell; sisters: Jean Shoemaker, Joyce Maynard, Janet Mitchell, Debra Brannon and brother: Denver Lee Caldwell.
Surviving are brother: Darrell Wayne Caldwell of Alabama; sister, Donna Vest of Hernshaw; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Mitchell Cemetery, Left Hand Fork, Lens Creek. There will be no visitation.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019