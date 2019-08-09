Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Jackie Lee Dunlap Obituary
JACKIE LEE DUNLAP, 81, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his brother, Jimmie (Ella) Dunlap, residence.
He was born in Charleston to the late Albert Curtis and Lilly Reba Griffith Dunlap. He was also preceded in death by his half-sister, Phyllis Johnson.
He was a member of Washington Street Church of Christ, St. Albans, and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving are his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmie and Ella Dunlap, Edward and Pat Dunlap, and half-brother, Curtis Dunlap, all of St. Albans. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Minister Eddie Cooper and Minister Scott Pauley officiating.
You may visit Jackie's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Dunlap family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
