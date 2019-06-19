JACKIE LEE MARTIN, age 81, of Ripley, WV, went to his heavenly home, Sunday, June 16th, 2019. Born April 11th, 1938, to Albert Martin and Rilla Underwood Martin of South Charleston. Jack dedicated his life to the Lord and the Lord's work with the Union Mission, Deacon of Walton Baptist Church, and was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church. Also was a dedicated member of local 132 Operating Engineers where he was a crane operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rilla Underwood Martin and Albert Martin, son Jack Martin Jr., and two grandchildren.

Jack was married 63 wonderful years to his wife, Marie Martin, who he met in a coffee shop on the west side of Charleston. He was a loving Father of daughters, Patricia Vickers of Elkview, Donna Burdette of Procious, Marie Bennett of Ripley, Sons; Robert Martin of Walton, Raymond Martin of Tennessee, Steve Martin of Ripley, as well as an older brother to Paul Martin of Pennsylvania. He loved every one of his 27 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20th, at Long and Fisher; Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Visitation at 10 a.m.

We would like to thank all the nurses for their helping hands in our time of need. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 19 to June 21, 2019