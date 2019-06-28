Home

Lantz Funeral Home
16792 Seneca Trail
Buckeye, WV 24924
304-799-4171
Jackie Ray Reed Jr.

Jackie Ray Reed Jr. Obituary
JACKIE RAY REED JR., 40, of Alderson, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Alderson. Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at River of Life Church of God in Alderson. After the funeral, Jackie will be cremated. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the River of Life Church of God. In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Lantz Funeral Home, 16792 Seneca Trail, Buckeye, WV 24924, in help with the cost of the services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019
