Mr. JACOB ALLEN "JAKE" COCHRAN, 19, of Bancroft, passed away December 8, 2019.
Jake was a 2018 graduate of Poca High School. He was employed by Andritz Separation Inc. in Teays Valley and part-time employee of Jackson Motorsports, working with Indy cars and Baja trucks. Jake loved the outdoors, especially "Muddin," and his dog, Lucy.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Anna Cochran of Bancroft; brother, Gary Cochran II of Bancroft; and his grandmother, Eva Cochran of Buffalo. Jacob is also survived by other family and a ton of friends.
The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Cochran family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019