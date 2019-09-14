|
|
JACOB RYAN SEALS, 21, of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Born July 13, 1998, he was a son of Walter Seals (April) and Lisa Stoner, all of Charleston. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olin and Mary Ella Bird.
Jacob was a 2016 graduate of Capitol High School and attended West Virginia University. An athletic young man, he loved baseball and LaCrosse.
In addition to his parents, Jacob is survived by his siblings, Brandy Brothers (Brian Linzy) of Charleston, Joshua Brothers of Huntington, Damien Howard Seals (Courtney) of Martinsburg, Jeffery Seals, Jonathan Walker and Jason Walker of Canton, OH, Brianna Seals and Logan Seals of Cross Lanes, Gabe Seals of Charleston; grandparents, Stephen Howard Seals of Institute, Betty Jean Seals of Richmond, VA. He is also survived by sister, Ashley Parsons (Zack) of Mink Shoals, and grandparents, Lois and Darrell Mullins of Charleston.
A celebration of Jacob's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 727 Garrison Avenue, Charleston.
You may visit his Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.216.95
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019