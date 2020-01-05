Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline McMillion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Welch McMillion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Welch McMillion Obituary
JACQUELINE WELCH DUNCAN McMILLION, 92, of Comfort, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
In addition to her parents and four siblings, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jess W. Duncan and Kenneth McMillion.
She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Seanze (Robert): one son, Jess S. Duncan; one granddaughter, Shanna Daniels (Gary); one grandson, James Duncan (Lia); two great - granddaughters, MacKenzie Daniels and Megan Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock Monday afternoon, January 6, in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Rev. G.R. Daniels officiating. Interment in Miller Cemetery, Rock Creek. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -