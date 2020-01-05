|
JACQUELINE WELCH DUNCAN McMILLION, 92, of Comfort, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
In addition to her parents and four siblings, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jess W. Duncan and Kenneth McMillion.
She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Seanze (Robert): one son, Jess S. Duncan; one granddaughter, Shanna Daniels (Gary); one grandson, James Duncan (Lia); two great - granddaughters, MacKenzie Daniels and Megan Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock Monday afternoon, January 6, in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Rev. G.R. Daniels officiating. Interment in Miller Cemetery, Rock Creek. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020