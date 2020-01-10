|
JACQUELYN DELORIS "JACKIE" DREWREY BRUER, 72, of South Charleston passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born January 3, 1947 to the late Pete and Ruth Drewrey.
Jackie graduated from South Charleston High School and attended Bluefield State College. She was employed by Appalachian Power and retired from Union Carbide/Dow. Upon her retirement, she worked part-time at Kohl's. Jackie loved to shop, gamble, and spend time with her family.
Survivors include her childhood sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Jackie Lee Bruer, Sr., three children, Jackie Bruer, Jr and wife Tracey of South Charleston, Kevin Bruer and wife Lisa of Cross Lanes, and Nichole Newsome of Dunbar. Twelve grandchildren, whom she carried close to her heart, Lauren Holmes, Deidra Holmes, Jackie Bruer, III, Jarrett Bruer, Zachary Bruer, Kameron Patterson, Jordan Newsome, Tara Bruer, Christopher Bruer, Devin Bruer, Isaiah Bruer and Jayden Newsome and six great grandchildren. Jackie was an only child, but she considered Judy Hutcherson, Carmen Gore, Gail Revels and Gladine Bruer to be her sisters for life.
Even though Jackie was a very quiet and private person, she was loved by all who knew her and will be missed and in our hearts FOREVER.
A service to honor the life of Jackie will be held at 12 (noon) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Vandalia Baptist Church, South Charleston with Rev. James H. Mosley, Jr officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service
Memories of Jackie may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020