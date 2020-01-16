|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clendenin United Methodist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Clendenin United Methodist Church
Jacquelynn Mahaney Knight
March 23, 1933 - January 12, 2020
Our beautiful and spirited Mom, JACQUELYNN MAHANEY KNIGHT, left this earth on January 12, 2020, after a long battle (and I do mean battle) with Alzheimer disease. Those who know Jackie, know she was a feisty one who didn't put up with Alzheimer disease any more than she put up with anyone else who crossed her or one of hers. Jackie was a champion for her six children and their children throughout their lives and found great joy and satisfaction in every victory or measure of success they accomplished. She made sure we were raised to not tolerate injustice to ourselves or others, and to fight for the underdog when necessary. Principals and teachers alike were greatly relieved to graduate the last "Knight" from their school because of the "wrath of Jackie" should you cross one of her children. We may have used this to our advantage to avoid punishment for minor infractions, as no one wanted to have to call our Mom.
Jackie was born in Clay County but raised predominantly in Elkview, WV, with her two sisters and two brothers. The family traits of quick wit and a tremendous sense of humor were not wasted on Jackie. She and her siblings together were like hanging out with a comedy troupe, so you learned at a young age to appreciate a good joke or a dry sense of humor. They often played Pinochle, Rook and Chess until the wee hours of the morning, as these matches were fiercely competitive, but always filled with laughter and fun. Nearly every kid on our block was taught to play Pinochle by the time their little hands got big enough to hold all the cards, and our upstairs landing was the site of many a marathon card game with all the neighborhood kids in attendance. I guess with six of your own, another dozen didn't really have an impact, so the more, the merrier. She drove many of the neighborhood kids to and from school, sports practices and ball games in "Old Hauldie" her blue and white VW bus, chain-smoking with no seatbelts; I'm sure we are all lucky to be alive today to tell these tales. Chances were high that one of "The Knights" was on your team since she encouraged our participation in athletics and other endeavors, and we were often on multiple teams at the same time. None of us can recall ever hearing her complain about all the running she did for all of us. She truly reveled in it.
Jackie was a gifted writer and voracious reader who deferred her scholarship to attend WVU where she aspired to be a journalist, and instead married the handsome and apparently enchanting William H. "Bill" Knight and started a family after he returned from Korea. Her multitude of "letters to the editor" of our regional newspaper were published with frequency and served as a source of pride. Even more thrilling for Jackie was when her eldest daughter graduated from WVU School of Journalism, fulfilling her dream, and was the first in a line of attendees and graduates from college. All six of her children were raised with the expectation that we were going to college. Neither she nor our Dad had a degree, and this was not a negotiable point in our upbringing. She instilled in us the belief that we could become anything we wanted, without any hesitation or restriction, and we believed her. If we failed at anything, she didn't let you even think about walking away from what you desired. You picked yourself up, dusted yourself off, and tried harder to achieve that goal. One of her favorite expressions was, "If you're going to be a bear, be a Grizzly." We carry that with us today and continue to make it a motto of the family. Not being afraid of failure enabled us all to take chances in our lives that have led to the successes of all of her children, against the odds.
Aside from her children, Jackie was proud of her Irish Heritage, and enjoyed a trip to Ireland after her 70th birthday as a gift from her children. Two of her daughters accompanied her on this journey and took in the sights, music, culture and history. She truly loved the experience and made an impression across Ireland. She loved singing Irish Ballads, and "Danny Boy" was her very favorite. She was a soprano in a gospel quartet in her younger years with our Dad and their dear friends Rose and Doyle Tawney. She continued to sing in the church choir throughout her life. Music was important to her, and nearly all of her children could play the piano. Holidays were filled with everyone singing Christmas Carols, in harmony of course. Family members without the gift of carrying a tune (you know who you are) were often relegated to page turning for the pianist.
Our Mom worked full-time while raising six kids, and our Dad often traveled for his construction jobs as a heavy equipment operator. She managed "Knight's General Store" for many years, and still managed to find time to do more. She and some other mothers decided Clendenin needed to start Little League for the girls, and thus the first softball teams were started in our area. It was quite groundbreaking at the time, which made her love it even more. She coached a team whose sponsor was Hod Mahaney, her brother who owned a Tax Preparation business in town, and thus "Hod's Hotshots" were born. She coached until the last of her girls entered Senior League. Fiercely competitive, and with a love of the game, she had many successful seasons as a Little League coach. You know the Grizzly Bear motto, so losing was not a desirable outcome!
After retirement, Jackie acquired a Real Estate License and worked with folks she really loved at "Bonnie Young Realty." She spent her golden years truly enjoying helping people find their homes. It was a calling for Mom, and we're so glad she had that experience with such excellent work friends. Those were very happy years for Mom, before the onset of this dreadful Alzheimer disease. Even during Mom's declining years, she would light up with a familiar voice or face of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. If you would play the piano for her, she would magically sing and recall the words to her favorite hymns. She fought valiantly and made us proud to be her children. We extend our thanks to everyone who helped our Mom in these difficult years and gave her grace and dignity in passing. We embrace knowing she is now whole and not suffering, and as one of her favorite hymns says, "There'll be no disappointments in Heaven."
Jackie was a member of the Clendenin United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlo H. "Jack" Mahaney, Sr. and Gladys May "Tink" McCartney Mahaney, brothers, Harlo Hugh Mahaney Jr. and Hollis Kester "Hod" Mahaney, and sister, Joanne Mahaney Yost.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Mahaney Hubbard James of Myrtle Beach, SC, children, Cynthia Jo Tawney (Ken) of Big Chimney, Daniel W. Knight of Milwaukee, WI, Dave Joe Knight of Clendenin, Tinki M. Chapin (Michael) of South Charleston, Dr. Beth A. Cook (Jack) of Charleston, SC, and Jack R. Knight (Gwen) of Poca. She has ten grandchildren: Nathaniel K. Tawney (Amy), Joshua M. Tawney, Julie Tawney Warden, Joseph W. Knight, Tori E. Nardone (Albert), Alysa M. Williams, Zane A. Zimnox, Chloe E. Cook, Justina M. Carte and Sarah B. Knight. She has four great grandchildren: Gage A. Tawney, Colton K. Tawney, Remington R. Warden and Calla E. Carte, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Clendenin United Methodist Church, 121 Koontz Avenue, Clendenin, WV. The funeral will be 12 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, also at Clendenin United Methodist Church with Pastors Lee Swor and Don Stilgenbauer. Matics Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. Flowers may be sent to Clendenin United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Clendenin Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020