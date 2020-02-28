Home

Jadie Jordan
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paul Jordan’s home
347 Maple Avenue
St. Albans, IL
Jadie Ray Jordan Obituary

JADIE RAY JORDAN, 84, of Charleston, passed away February 26, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
He was a retired supervisor for the West Virginia State Department of Highways, was a retired guard for Penn-Virginia Coal Company and an Army veteran.
Preceding him in death was his son, Steven Jordan.
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Cheryl Jordan of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Paul and Garnet of St. Albans, Keith Jordan and Rhonda of Charleston; grandchildren, Hannah, Brandon, Cathryn, Shannan and Timothy Jordan; great - grandchildren, Charlie Farmer and Kinsley Casto.
A celebration of Jadie's life will be held between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Paul Jordan's home, 347 Maple Avenue, St. Albans, West Virginia 25177.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a . If you wish to send flowers, please send to Paul Jordan's address.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
