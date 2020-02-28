|
JADIE RAY JORDAN, 84, of Charleston, passed away February 26, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
He was a retired supervisor for the West Virginia State Department of Highways, was a retired guard for Penn-Virginia Coal Company and an Army veteran.
Preceding him in death was his son, Steven Jordan.
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Cheryl Jordan of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Paul and Garnet of St. Albans, Keith Jordan and Rhonda of Charleston; grandchildren, Hannah, Brandon, Cathryn, Shannan and Timothy Jordan; great - grandchildren, Charlie Farmer and Kinsley Casto.
A celebration of Jadie's life will be held between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Paul Jordan's home, 347 Maple Avenue, St. Albans, West Virginia 25177.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a . If you wish to send flowers, please send to Paul Jordan's address.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020