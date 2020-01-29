|
|
JAIME MacKENZIE BIRCHFIELD COOPER, 26, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on January 24, 2020.
Born April 14, 1993, in Williamson, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, William Birchfield; grandfather, Jack Jude Sr.; grandparents, James and Clara Jean Stacy Birchfield; Uncles, Joe and Gary Birchfield; and grandmother, Betty Bott.
Survived by her husband, Zachary Cooper of Raleigh, N.C.; mother, Tammy Jude Birchfield and stepfather Rick Bott; sister, Cami (Josh) Birchfield Cooper; nephew, Timothy Patrick Cooper; grandmother, Norma Jude; Aunt, Jeanette Jude DeLong, and Uncle, Joe Adkins; Uncle, Jack Jude Jr; cousins, Stephanie Ellis, Matthew Jude and Alyssa Jude; grandfather, Bill Bott; father and mother-in-law, Dale and Toni Cooper. She is also survived by her love, her constant companion and fur baby of 8 years, her beloved Pembroke Welsh, Corgi Pip.
The family will be her pallbearers.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020