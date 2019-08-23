|
JAMES A. "JAMES or JIM" TRUMAN, 72, of Left Hand, gained his heavenly wings on August 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.
He was a pipe liner, employed by Carl E. Smith for 40-plus years and a retired 50-year member of the I.U.O.E., Local 132, Charleston. Jamie was a member of the Linden Masonic Lodge No. 83, A.F. & A.M., Linden. He was also a member of the Newton Baptist Church, Newton, where he was reborn in January 2010.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years 10 months and 24 days, Judy Ellen Carper Truman, (they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 27.); daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Tim Smith of Sissonville; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Renee Truman of Left Hand; two granddaughters, who were the light of his life, Kristin Marshall of Left Hand and Madison Marshall of Sissonville; grandsons, Joshua Smith of Sissonville, Zach Carper and Sam Carper, both of Fairmont; great-grandson, Tucker Smith of Sissonville; brother and sister-in-law, Sonny and Sherry Truman of Spencer; sisters, Oeta Miller of Spencer and Gladys McQuain of Left Hand; sister-in-law, Linda Truman of Left Hand; brother-in-law, David Siers of Mineral Wells; brothers-in-law, Ken (Liz) Carper, Cookie (Gale) Carper, Roger (Ginny) Carper, all of Ohio, sisters-in-law, Doris (Pete) Drake of Left Hand, Margaret (Larry) Hays of Ohio, Sally (Carol) Engle of Pinch; Additional survivors include Andy and Stacy Engle, their daughters, Gabby and Gracie of Clover; Jeremy Calvert of Charleston, who held a special place in his heart, and lifelong friend and fishing buddy, Billy Looney of Amma.
Jamie was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Oma Truman; siblings, Nellie, Delores and Harry; father and mother-in-law, Guy and Ruby Carper; sister-in-law, Frances (Ron) Sutphin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at the Newton Baptist Church, 133 Hollywood Road, Newton, with the Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. Burial, with Masonic graveside rites, will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.
The visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, 406 Market Street, Spencer, and from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
