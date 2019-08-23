Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home - Spencer
406 Market Street
Spencer, WV 25276
(304) 927-1540
For more information about
James Truman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John H. Taylor Funeral Home
406 Market Street
Spencer, WV
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newton Baptist Church
133 Hollywood Road
Newton, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Newton Baptist Church
133 Hollywood Road
Newton, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Truman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jim" "Jamie" Truman


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jim" "Jamie" Truman Obituary

JAMES A. "JAMES or JIM" TRUMAN, 72, of Left Hand, gained his heavenly wings on August 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.
He was a pipe liner, employed by Carl E. Smith for 40-plus years and a retired 50-year member of the I.U.O.E., Local 132, Charleston. Jamie was a member of the Linden Masonic Lodge No. 83, A.F. & A.M., Linden. He was also a member of the Newton Baptist Church, Newton, where he was reborn in January 2010.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years 10 months and 24 days, Judy Ellen Carper Truman, (they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 27.); daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Tim Smith of Sissonville; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Renee Truman of Left Hand; two granddaughters, who were the light of his life, Kristin Marshall of Left Hand and Madison Marshall of Sissonville; grandsons, Joshua Smith of Sissonville, Zach Carper and Sam Carper, both of Fairmont; great-grandson, Tucker Smith of Sissonville; brother and sister-in-law, Sonny and Sherry Truman of Spencer; sisters, Oeta Miller of Spencer and Gladys McQuain of Left Hand; sister-in-law, Linda Truman of Left Hand; brother-in-law, David Siers of Mineral Wells; brothers-in-law, Ken (Liz) Carper, Cookie (Gale) Carper, Roger (Ginny) Carper, all of Ohio, sisters-in-law, Doris (Pete) Drake of Left Hand, Margaret (Larry) Hays of Ohio, Sally (Carol) Engle of Pinch; Additional survivors include Andy and Stacy Engle, their daughters, Gabby and Gracie of Clover; Jeremy Calvert of Charleston, who held a special place in his heart, and lifelong friend and fishing buddy, Billy Looney of Amma.
Jamie was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Oma Truman; siblings, Nellie, Delores and Harry; father and mother-in-law, Guy and Ruby Carper; sister-in-law, Frances (Ron) Sutphin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at the Newton Baptist Church, 133 Hollywood Road, Newton, with the Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. Burial, with Masonic graveside rites, will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.
The visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, 406 Market Street, Spencer, and from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.taylor funeralhomeinc.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now