JAMES A. SCHOOLCRAFT, 82, of Campbells Creek, passed away March 18, 2020, at Eastbrook, Charleston.
He was retired from NAPA with 43 years of service and attended Grace Freewill Baptist Church, Blount.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James Floyd and Alma Belcher Schoolcraft; sisters, Ruby Belcher, Helen Kinser, Jackie Vance; and brothers, Milton, Ralph and Donald Schoolcraft.
Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth Ann Schoolcraft; sons, Randy Schoolcraft (Pat), Daryl Schoolcraft (Crystal), all of Charleston; sister, Pribble Byard (Jim) of Jacksonville, Florida; grandsons, Adrian, Colby (Lexi Moffatt) and Nathan (Pawpaw's little buddy), all of Campbells Creek; great - granddaughter who will be born in May; sister-in-law, Bunny George of Campbells Creek; caregiver for over a year, Duska Canterbury, and her daughter, Hallie; and many nieces and nephews from West Virginia and surrounding states.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, West Virginia, with Pastors Charles Hardy, Kenny Samms and John McCutchen. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, West Virginia 25311.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID - 19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020