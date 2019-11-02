|
|
JAMES ALAN ROSS, 67, of Charleston, passed away on August 27, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Clay Center. At 7 p.m., we will share tall stories about James. Attire is jeans and your favorite rock-n-roll or other non-political t-shirt.
James was a renaissance man. He was a Vietnam Veteran, a beautiful woodworker and an effective, passionate fundraiser for his community.
He was a beloved husband to Debby Weinstein; adored father to Tricia (Chris), Wayne (Nicola), Jessica and Rachael; and grandfather to Nathaniel, Joshua, Gabriel and Ayden. James is also survived by his three treasured sisters, Marilyn, Cindy and Debbie; many nieces and nephews; and his new found family in Grayson, Ky.
Memorial gifts can be made to Lawrence Jones III, Childhood Language Center: www.childhoodlanguage center.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 2, 2019