JAMES K. ALLEN, "Jack," 87, of Glasgow, passed away at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after a short illness.
He was a retired Appalachian employee with over 40 years of service.
Jack was a member of the Glasgow Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid Camper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Klace and Minnie (Wood) Allen, and sister, Barbara Withrow.
Surviving: Wife of 55 years, Helen Ball Allen; sister, Peggy Clark; and a host of other family members and friends. Jack was a lover of Pets, especially his Dogs, Alaska and Lady.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV 25039, with Rev: Frank Goff officiating. Entombment will follow the Services in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday February 27, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Allen family.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020