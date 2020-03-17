|
JAMES (JIM) ALONZO BROOKS JR., 78, of Hurricane, WV passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 peacefully at home after a long illness. He was born in Huntington, WV on January 28, 1942, a Son of the late James Alonzo, Sr. and Gladys (McDonald) Brooks. He was the brother of the late Mary Louise (Brooks) Tait.
Jim worked for 22 years as a Machine Operator at Kerr Glass Manufacturing then was employed at Culloden PSD and Milton PSD before retiring in 2007.
He served the Lord as a Deacon at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Hurricane, WV where he will be greatly missed. He enjoyed woodworking, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family and his Border Collie Daisy.
Survivors include his wife Judith G. (Burdette) Brooks, Daughter Teresa and her Husband Jim Young of MI, Daughter Bonnie Jo Brooks of Hurricane, Son Ed Brooks and his wife Debbie of Georgetown, KY; Grandchildren Joseph B. Young, Kelsey (Young) Morgese, Mari C. (Brooks) Simmons, Curtiss S. Brooks and Macy R. Brooks; Great Grandchild Gabriel Morgese; Nephew D. Douglas Tait, Niece Sandra (Tait); as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be Noon, Wednesday, March 18, at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor John Hage officiating, Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 until noon prior to the service.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to Jennie Jividen, Pastor John Hage, J.W. Tincher and Reda Tincher for their love and assistance during Jim's illness, also to the staff of Hospice Care of Charleston, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020