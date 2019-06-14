Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
283 Main St
Rainelle, WV 25962
(304) 438-8523
Resources
More Obituaries for James Suttle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arnold Suttle

Obituary Flowers

James Arnold Suttle Obituary
JAMES ARNOLD SUTTLE, 79, of Rupert, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Peyton Hospice House. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901. Wallace & Wallace Inc., Rainelle, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries