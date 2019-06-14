|
JAMES ARNOLD SUTTLE, 79, of Rupert, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Peyton Hospice House. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901. Wallace & Wallace Inc., Rainelle, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019
