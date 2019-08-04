Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
James Arthur Light Obituary

JAMES ARTHUR LIGHT, 93, of South Charleston, passed away July 30, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was a former employee of Britt Oldsmobile, FMC, had owned three Texaco Stations and American Auto Glass before his retirement, and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of WWII.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Joanne Light; son, Steve Light; grandson, James Light; and sisters, Edith Vance and Norma Moss, and brother, Roger Light.
Surviving are daughters, Connie Ellis and husband Clarence of Hanover, Patty Grose and husband Richard of Elkview, and Dreama Lovejoy of St. Albans; and sister, Faye Cottrill of Charleston. Also surviving are grandchildren, Farrah, David, Jon, Jim, Wendy, Cindy, Rich, Katy, and Jody; great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren.
The family wants to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Hubbard West, especially Albert, and Paige for all her love and kindness.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastors Jerry Vance and Clifford Rawls officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Military Graveside Honors provided by St. Albans VFW / American Legion. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Monday.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Light Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
