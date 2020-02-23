|
JAMES BERNARD "J.B." FERGUSON, Jr. left this world to go to a better place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He would have been 70 years old on his next birthday, April 2.
J.B. is the son of the late James B. "Bud" Ferguson and Irene Miller Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Cain, and brother, Carol Duane Ferguson.
J.B. is survived by his sisters, Shenna Land of FL and Tina Lagna of GA; Uncles Gene and Jack Ferguson, along with various nieces, nephews and cousins.
J.B. was a graduate of Sissonville High School and attended Marshall University. After college, he worked with various family members in the Health Club Industry in MI and FL. He also worked as a Security Guard in FL and WV.
J.B. came back to his roots of Charleston, WV, later in life, where he lived with his soulmate, Janet Flowers.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held Monday, February 24, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, WV. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Tim Holtsclaw will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020