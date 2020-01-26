Home

Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
step-son's home
Fort Mill, SC
View Map
Mr. JAMES BIBBY "JIMMY" CLARK, age 74, of Fort Mill, SC, and formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Born in Charleston, WV, Jimmy was the son of the late Robert Ernest Clark and Mary Elizabeth Bibby Clark. He was a graduate of Charleston High School "Class of 1963", as well as a proud graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Go Hokies!!! Jimmy was the owner and operator of Rock Branch Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning until 2009. He enjoyed golf, blackjack, his beloved Hokies, but most of all, he loved his family, friends and ever faithful companion, Lulu.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Sally LeClere Clark; his children, Natalie Clark Addleson and James Brandon Clark; his brothers, Robert Clark and John Clark; sister, Frances Clark; and five grandchildren: Lily, Lucy, Aubrey, Ryan and Ben.
While Jimmy's health had been declining, none of us were expecting his sudden death; we are completely shocked and filled with grief. Jimmy loved life to the fullest and we know that he would want us to celebrate him instead of mourning his death.
With that in mind, our family will be holding a "celebration of life" at his step-son's home in Fort Mill, SC, at 2 p.m., February 1. Please join us with your favorite memories to share. Contact Mike Hutchinson at [email protected] for further details.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or a Shriners Hospital.
Condolences: www.wolfe funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020
