James Bristow

James Bristow Obituary
JAMES BRISTOW, of Hurricane, WV, was born on September 3, 1971, at Naval Air Station Lemoore Hanford, California.
He passed at home peacefully on, June 7, 2019, surrounded by his wife of over 20 years, Leanne Boone Bristow and his 12-year-old daughter, Stephanie Danielle Bristow. Jim also has a son James Richard Tinsley age 15 of North Carolina.
Friends and Family are encouraged to celebrate his life on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home 2837 Main Street Hurricane, WV at 11 a.m.
Please share condolences and memories at allenfuneralhomewv.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019
