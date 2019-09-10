|
JAMES A BUMGARNER, 82, of Roanoke, VA formerly of Pecks Mill, WV went home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Brentwood Baptist Church 3912 Plantation Road Roanoke, VA 24012, or Gentle Shepherd Hospice 6045 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019, or Carriage Hill Retirement Center 1203 Roundtree Drive Bedford, VA 24523. A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Victory Freewill Baptist Church at Pecks Mill, WV. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are providing the obituary for the convenience of James' family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019