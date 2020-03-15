|
|
JAMES CARL CREER, 73, of Charleston, W.Va., died Monday, March 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Clarence L. Creer Sr. and Geneva P. Creer.
Surviving are sons, Gregory of Nevada, Craig and his wife Melanie of Nevada, Marcus and his wife Emily of New Jersey; daughter, Brooke Creer of Charleston; brothers, Reverend Clarence L. Jr. and his wife Patricia of Triadelphia, Charles F. and his wife Barbara of Elm Grove, John W. and his wife Janet of St. Clairsville, Robert J. and Alice of St. Clairsville; sister, Salina A. Moore and her husband Jerry of Bridgeport; several grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, W.Va. The procession will leave the funeral home at 12:15 p.m.
Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, W.Va.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020