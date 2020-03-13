|
JAMES "JIM" CARPENTER, of Barboursville, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020.
He was born February 25, 1939, in Coal Fork, West Virginia, the son of the late Howard and Erma Carpenter. Jim was a graduate of East Bank High School in East Bank, West Virginia. He served in the United States Coast Guard for 26 years and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer before working for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier.
After retirement, Jim spent time caring for his grandkids, serving as a deacon and member of Mud River Baptist Church and working on cars and electronics.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Sue (Muncy) Carpenter of 60 years; two daughters, Cynthia (Kay) Jeffrey (and husband Rocky) and Kimberly Gibson (and husband Ron) of Barboursville and Ona, West Virginia, respectively; three grandchildren, Jami Buchanan (and husband Kurt) of Huntington, West Virginia, Greg Gibson (and wife Stephanie) of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Benjamin Gibson (and wife Amber) of Statesville, North Carolina; and four great - grandchildren: Braxton Gibson, Emma Claire and Evan Buchanan and Naomi Gibson; a brother, Howard (Art) Carpenter of Defiance, Ohio; and a host of family and friends, including special friend, Via Bias.
Funeral service will be held at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, West Virginia, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, with Rev. Brent Gibson officiating. Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Blue Sulphur Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/ wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020