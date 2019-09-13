|
JAMES CLARK CAMPBELL, 93, died after a short illness on Monday, September 9, 2019.
He is survived by his four daughters, Mary Campbell Ford and her husband Jimmy of Charleston, Lynn Campbell McClung and her husband Richard of Charleston, Beth Campbell Spilman and her husband Vance of Richmond, Va., and Jeanne Campbell Rucks and her husband Bobby of Vienna, Va.; nine grandchildren, James Ford and his wife Brittany, Katherine Ford, Sarah Ford, Janie Spilman, Vance Spilman, Campbell Spilman, Robert Rucks Jr., Scott Rucks, Paige Rucks; and two great - grandchildren, Brooklynn and Jackson Ford.
Clark was born March 23, 1926, grew up and lived in Charleston his entire life. He married Nancy Dixon in 1955 and they were married 58 years until her death six years ago. He graduated from Morris Harvey College, now University of Charleston. He owned a successful insurance and real estate business for over 60 years finally retiring at the age of 90. He loved spending time with his family, dancing, fishing with his buddies, participating in Silver Sneakers exercise class and delivering Meals on Wheels every week.
On Monday, September 16, the family will receive guests before the Celebration of Life ceremony from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Saint Anthony Parish Center, which is located at 1027 Sixth Street, Charleston. Clark's Celebration of Life will begin immediately following at 2 p.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, 1000 Sixth Street, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Meals on Wheels Inc. of Charleston, West Virginia, 5313 Pamela Circle, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019