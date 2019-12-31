Home

James Clifford Selbe Obituary

JAMES CLIFFORD SELBE, age 44, of Belle, formerly of Marmet, passed away December 24, 2019, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., from injuries received in a house fire at his Belle home earlier that day.
He was born in Kanawha City, on February 23, 1975, the son of late James E. and Eloise Faye Cochran Selbe and was a former employee of Terracare Landscaping in Charleston.
Surviving family members include his children: Alisha Selbe of Hernshaw and James, Nickthaniel, Jarrett and Elizabeth Selbe, all of Charleston; brother: John Selbe of Wash.; his sister, Belinda Skarka of N.H.; and his brother, Don Selbe of Kanawha City.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, 8706 California Ave., Marmet, W.Va. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
If you wish to send flowers, please send them to Leonard Johnson and Son Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 31, 2019
