|
|
JAMES D. "JIM" EPLIN, 84, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Charleston General Hospital. Jim entered into heaven while surrounded by his family following a short illness.
He was born in Owens, WV, on June 1, 1935, to James and Gertrude Eplin.
He was a graduate of Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College. He served in the US Navy from 1954 to 1958. During his time in the Navy he served aboard the USS Pascagoula (PC-874) and the USS Willett (DE-354). On his first trip to sea he encountered Hurricane Hazel off the coast of South Carolina. He and the rest of the crew battled the storm for two days before making it to safe harbor in Charleston SC. It was an experience that he would always remember.
Upon his return from service Jim joined the Charleston Police Department where he served as a Patrol Officer and Detective from 1960 to 1971. In 1971 he joined the United States Marshal Service where he served as a Deputy United States Marshal in the Southern District of WV until his retirement in 1992. During his law enforcement career he encountered many historical figures from Presidents, Watergate Conspirators, would be assassins, Manson Cult members, and Mafia Kingpins. Jim always had interesting stories to share as a result of his experiences.
Jim married his devoted wife Norma Jean Wall on Halloween, October 30, 1959. There was an ongoing debate between the two as to whether they got a trick or a treat. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a large group of friends and family.
Jim was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 74 in Charleston.
Jim was preceded in death by his father James, Step Father Chester Selbe and Mother Gertrude Selbe.
Jim is survived by his brother Tom Eplin, niece Cheri and nephews Tom Jr. and Danny in California. Jim is also survived by his loving wife Norma, children Rick Eplin (Tonya), Kim Lawrence (David), Brian Eplin (Kara), and Shawn Eplin. Grandchildren, Jacob Eplin (Ashley), Nicholas Eplin (Cristina), Megan Lawrence, Emily Mullins (Seth), Matthew Lawrence, Hunter Eplin, Conner Henson, and Caitlin Henson. Jim was also blessed with three great - grandchildren, Isaac, Adaline, and Noah.
Jim seldom met a stranger. He always found a friend to talk to wherever he went. He was a mentor, counselor and gentle guide to many over the years. He treated everyone with the same degree of respect and compassion regardless of their circumstance or station in life. Everyone was made to feel welcome in his presence.
The family would like to extend thanks to the medical staff at CAMC General for their compassionate care and assistance. Special recognition goes to Dr. Seth Adkins for his skilled medical care, compassion, and sharing his time to keep our family informed while visitation was restricted.
Due to the restrictions in place as a result of the Covid 19 Virus, the family will have a private graveside service with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Pastor Steve Wheeler will officiate. The family anticipates holding a celebration of Jim's life when suitable.
Friends may share condolences at our website www. snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020