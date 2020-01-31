|
JAMES DANA SPENCE, 69, of Charleston, WV, died on January 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Spence, and his beloved grandmother, Lora May, known as "LaLa."
He is survived by his mother, Doris Spence Keefer, and his stepfather, Charles Keefer, of Winfield; brother, John (Kathy) Spence of Nitro; brother, Steve Spence, stepbrothers, Tom (Rose) Keefer and Charles "Chuck" (Ellen) Keefer, all of Winfield, WV.
After retiring from Nationwide Insurance, Dana dedicated himself to serving those struggling with addiction. In recent years, he appreciated the opportunity to work with Hope For Appalachia.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, at 2 p.m., at Bible Center Church, where Dana faithfully attended. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Winfield Cemetery, Winfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bible Center Church or Hope For Appalachia, P.O. Box 20076, Charleston, WV 25362.
You may share memories of Dana by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020