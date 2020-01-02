|
|
"Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away." Our husband, father and best friend, JAMES JOSEPH "JAIME" DeMUTH JR., passed peacefully on December 23, 2019, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He entered the Gates of Heaven being greeted by three angels he never met in his earthly life and many family members, especially Jim and Peg DeMuth, his loving parents.
Jaime was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret DeMuth, and several family members who he reunited with in Heaven.
Jaime lived his life big. He loved his family strong and deep. He celebrated life and enjoyed each and every day. He would want us to celebrate and laugh at his many antics and escapades.
Jaime was employed with Healthcare Financial Services as Sales Manager, and loved his job and work family. He was past board member of WVHFMA and member of MGMA.
Jaime is survived by his loving wife, Connie, his son, Jimmy, and daughter, Chloe, all of Hurricane. He is also survived by his sisters and their spouses, Catherine "Kitty" and John Strait of Littleton, Colorado, Mary "Debby" and Larry Ritter of Columbus, Ohio, Nancy and Jerry Snyder of Dublin, Ohio, Margaret "Libby" and Rob Fitzgerald of Denver, Colorado; two aunts, Priscilla and Kathie Tofaute; his in-laws, Luster and Stella Doughty of Dunbar, WV; brother-in-law, Mark (Cindy) Doughty; sister-in-law, Tracy (Tim) Bailey; many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, loving cousins and so many wonderful friends.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. January 4, 2020, at Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mills Road, Hurricane, WV, with Rev. Father Bill Matheny officiating. A Celebration of Jaime's Life will follow Mass in the fellowship hall.
Family will receive friends starting at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart and Hand, Attention Vicki Ballengee, 212 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25309 or to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the DeMuth family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020