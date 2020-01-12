|
JAMES D. MOORE JR., "Jimmy," of Cape Canaveral, Fla., passed away, at home on the evening of December 31, 2019, surrounded by all his family noted below. He has begun his planned sailing journey.
Jimmy was born on December 29, 1943, to the late James D. Moore and Georgie Ziegler Forbes Moore. Always inquisitive and interested in meeting new friends and adventures during his life, he developed a skill in maintaining those relationships throughout his life.
He graduated from Blue Ridge School in Hendersonville, N.C., and attended the University of Miami, Fla., and the Visual Arts Center in New York City. Using those formal skills, along with meeting talented peers and friends during his career, provided him the ability to create JDM Graphics, and Concrete Artforms. Those companies produced creative graphics and dramatic concrete relief work that is seen across the nation. Examples of his regional work are the Charleston Levee and Matewan Flood Wall project.
His ability to work with children and others, coupled with his unique capacity to initiate new ideas helped him to develop the Kanawha Valley Youth and Adult Soccer programs in the early 1970s that are so prevalent today in our area and throughout the state. His officiating on the field complemented how he lived ... usually giving others the benefit of the doubt, but if a flagrant foul, he would be loud and clear about the violation.
During the past 10 years, Jimmy pursued his lifelong dream of having a sailboat and sailing with others to explore southern Florida and parts of the Caribbean. He was never at a loss for words when asked about these experiences and how much he enjoyed the adventures and never-ending improvements to the boat.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jan Buston Moore; children, James (Jamie) D Moore III (Shelley), Carlsbad, Calif., and Sarah V. Black (Jeff), Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Campbell Moore, Katie Moore, Emmaleah Black and Nathan Black; and sister, Innes F.M. Crimmins (Larry), Charleston, W.Va. In addition, his nephew and niece, Lawrence Crimmins III and Jennie C. Greene, and Jan's extended Buston - Ward family who were with him in spirit at the beginning of his new adventure.
The family appreciates the care provided by the Hospice of Health First personnel during his time at home.
No funeral service is planned, but a celebration of life will be held in Charleston. W.Va., at a later date this Spring.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387, or Hospice of Health First, 1131 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne, FL 32904.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020