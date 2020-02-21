|
JAMES DYER STANARD, 101, of Hurricane, formerly of Jackson County, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 13, 1918, in Bolair, he was a son of the late James Berton and Mary Jane "Jennie" Dyer Stanard. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Garnet Beatrice Stanard; infant son, John Dyer Stanard; second wife of five years, Florence Janey Stanard; four sisters, Helen Jackson, Kathleen Ham, Wilma Richardson and Louis McCabe.
Proudly serving in the 319 Field Artillery unit of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army, he flew two glider combat missions, one into Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and the other into Holland during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post 139 Milton and attended Hurricane Bible Church. He was retired from the Caldwell Stores Agency of the Southern States Corp., Ripley, as store manager for 28 years.
After his retirement, he enjoyed being active in the 82nd Airborne Association. After his first wife's death, he married his second wife and moved to Hurricane. There he joined the 11th Airborne Association and was a founder and worker at the World War I Museum, Nitro.
Surviving are his son, James Allan Stanard (Sharon) of White House, TN; two grandsons, James Mark Stanard (Shelby) of West Chester, OH, David Craig Stanard (Cherry) of Newnan, GA; four great-grandchildren, Reese, Duncan, Luke and Lydia; very close nephew, Joe Douglas (Barbara) of Pratt.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, officiated by Pastor Art Hage. Burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
You may also visit his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share your memories with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to serve the Stanard family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020