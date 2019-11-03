|
JAMES E. "JIMMY" McCLANAHAN, 83, of Charleston, passed away October 20, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Jimmy retired from Purity Maid Bakery and McClanahan Services, loved Coon Hunting, tinkering in his garage and being outdoors on the porch.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Archie Ival and Vivian Gwendola Burford McClanahan; loving wife of 63 years, Betty McClanahan; sons, David and Rick McClanahan; and several deceased brothers, Bob, Ronnie, Buck and Mike McClanahan.
Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Canter and husband Randy, and Vickie McClanahan; sisters, Vonda Burdette, Linda Taylor, Juanita Youngblood and Brenda Eary; grandchildren, Meredith Taylor and husband John, Nikki Hoffman, Brandon and Nathan McClanahan; and seven great-grandchildren.
To a special friend, Frank Ballard, whom he loved like a brother.
In keeping with the wishes, his body will be cremated and no services will be held.
A special thank you to Irma Flores for her care, compassion, support and friendship over the years. Also a special thank you to Hubbard Hospice House for the care and support shown to Dad during his stay.
